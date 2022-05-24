First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.49. First National has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.
About First National (Get Rating)
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
