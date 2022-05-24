First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $146.37. 671,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,077. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.