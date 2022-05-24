First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
FIF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.