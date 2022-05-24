Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Five Point were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Five Point by 1,431.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of -242.38 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,414 shares of company stock valued at $688,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

