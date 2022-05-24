Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.22 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $7.98 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.