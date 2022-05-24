FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.66. 11,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,729. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

