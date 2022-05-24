Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

