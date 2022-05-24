Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $27.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE FLR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
