Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $27.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE FLR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.