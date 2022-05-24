FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.77% of FMC worth $107,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $67,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.51. 771,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

