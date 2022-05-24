Folgory Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $24,301.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,301.87 or 0.99999476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

