Forager Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 689,547 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 689,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Travelzoo comprises approximately 3.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Travelzoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 86,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,521 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

