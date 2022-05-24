Forager Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 671,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,000. MasterCraft Boat accounts for about 9.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 3.63% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $3,072,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 104,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

