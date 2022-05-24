ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 452,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $38,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $24,253,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.