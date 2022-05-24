Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

