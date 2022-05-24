Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.58 and its 200 day moving average is $591.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.53 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

