Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

