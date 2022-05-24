Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $46.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $628.16. 29,569,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,334,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $926.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.07. The firm has a market cap of $650.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

