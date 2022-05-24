Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock traded down $110.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,119.40. 3,834,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,528.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,701.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

