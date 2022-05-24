Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.92. 4,239,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,198. The company has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.42 and a 200 day moving average of $349.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

