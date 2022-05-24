Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

