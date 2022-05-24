Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 59,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

