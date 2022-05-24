Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $282.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,892. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.17. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $211.53 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

