Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,169. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.67 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average of $316.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.