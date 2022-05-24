Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.08

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$65.08 and last traded at C$64.78, with a volume of 365981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.