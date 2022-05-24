Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

FBHS stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

