Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.