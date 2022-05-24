Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.