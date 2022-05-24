Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 688,291 shares.The stock last traded at $141.55 and had previously closed at $140.00.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

