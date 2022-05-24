Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

