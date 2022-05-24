Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $498.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.32 million to $498.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $645.31 million, with estimates ranging from $638.30 million to $650.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. 1,118,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

