FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

FREY has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

