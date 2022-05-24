FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday.

FSK stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 18,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,401. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,592 shares of company stock worth $345,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

