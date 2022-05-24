fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will announce $228.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.70 million. fuboTV posted sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

FUBO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089,444. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $549.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in fuboTV by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

