Fundsmith LLP Buys 1,707 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $181,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.94. 556,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

