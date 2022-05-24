Fundsmith LLP Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.69% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,749,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

