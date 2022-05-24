Fundsmith LLP Invests $1.21 Billion in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,071,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,329.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $110.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,528.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,701.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

