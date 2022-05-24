Fundsmith LLP Purchases 360,125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,125 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.24% of Meta Platforms worth $2,287,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,285,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,773,055. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.41.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.