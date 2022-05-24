Fundsmith LLP Purchases 54,510 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.60% of IPG Photonics worth $146,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of IPGP traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 414,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,099. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

