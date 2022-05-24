Fundsmith LLP Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.36% of Paycom Software worth $90,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 192.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

PAYC stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.69. 659,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.95 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

