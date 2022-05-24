Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $242,097.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,263.73 or 0.58693807 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00503771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.63 or 1.47058524 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

