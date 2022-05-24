Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 96,417 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,417 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

