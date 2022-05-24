Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

