Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.