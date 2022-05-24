Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.