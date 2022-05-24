Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Pretium Resources worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

