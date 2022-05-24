Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.