Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

VRTX opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

