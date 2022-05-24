Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Telefónica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

TEF stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

