Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.