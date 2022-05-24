Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

